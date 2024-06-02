ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
1976年1月5日 復刻版 第一書房万国図案大辞典 全7冊函にイタミ、ヤブレ、ヤケ有ります。解説付き。約５０年前の本ですので経年劣化によるシミ等有りますが、中ははキレイな状態です。資料としては問題ありません。 ↓他のキモノ作りの道具の出品はこちらから#キモノ作りの道具#masa56の本_漫画#古書#貴重本#デザイン#インテリア#図案
万国図案大辞典 全7冊 値下げしました
