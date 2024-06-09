PlayStation®4 ジェット・ブラック

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
PlayStation®4ジェット・ブラック500GBCUH-2100AB・本体・純正コントローラー×2・電源ケーブル・HDMIケーブル・コントローラー充電ケーブル写真のものが全てです。箱などその他の付属品はございません。動作確認済み中古品ですので、その点をご確認の上、購入ご検討宜しくお願いします。#PlayStation4#PlayStation_4#PS4
