- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- レコーディング/PA機器
- >
- BOSS ベースイコライザー GEB-7
商品詳細
ローランドBOSSボスEqualizerGE-7になります。中古で購入し長年使っていたので傷はかなりありますが、動作は問題ありませんでした。本体のみとなります。#ローランド#ローランドBOSSボスEqualizerGE_7
