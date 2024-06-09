- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- レコーディング/PA機器
- >
- xotic SL Drive
商品詳細
SLDriveXotic定価：¥20000xoticのオーバードライブペダルです。ビンテージマーシャルを基に設計されており、どのようなアンプに繋いでも手軽にマーシャルサウンドを得ることができます。また、内部のディップスイッチを用いることで、幅の広い音作りが可能となります。新品にて購入後、自宅で使用しておりました。使用に伴う細かな傷は見られますが、目立つような傷はありません。動作確認済みで、ノブのガリ等もございません。箱と説明書付きです。#Xotic#SLDrive種類...エフェクター・プロセッサー
