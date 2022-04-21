FRED PERRY ポロシャツ　M3600

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
FREDPERRYM3600ブラック×ホワイトサイズを間違えて購入しましたが返品を忘れて収納したままでした...。試着もしておりません。楽天にて11500円で購入いたしました。即購入可です。
