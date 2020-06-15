ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
エビセンスケートボードの手拭いです。何年か前に公式で買って1回も使ってないです。木のフックに掛けてたら若干色がうつってました。ですが、あまり気にならないと思います。少しでも気になる方は購入をお控えください。もう買えないと思うのでオススメです。
EVISEN / OBAKE TENUGUI
EVISEN / OBAKE TENUGUI
