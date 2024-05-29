The Reef Aquarium Volume One

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
20年以上前に購入し大切に保管していたアクアリウムに関する専門書（洋書）です。定価14,000円程のハードカバー本です。500ページ以上の読みごたえのある本で、本棚に並べておくだけでも良い雰囲気に♪Amazonの説明を自動翻訳しました。\"この本は、サンゴ礁の生物学をカバーし、サンゴ礁の水族館を作成する際に考慮される生物学的、化学的、物理的パラメータと関連付ける、リーフ水族館の飼育をテーマにした「バイブル」です。この本では、サンゴを飼育下でうまく養殖する方法が詳しく説明されており、多数のサンゴやシャコガイの種の識別と世話についても取り上げられています。病気や寄生虫、藻類の防除方法なども紹介されています。この本の最後には、サンゴ礁水族館の成功例を示す刺激的な写真のセクションが掲載されています。\"著者J.CharlesDelbeekJulianSprung©1994#サンゴ#珊瑚#熱帯魚#専門書#洋書#水槽#アクアリウム#
