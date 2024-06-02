- ホーム
Fender USA CustomShop 35th Stratocaster
FenderUSACustomShop35thanniversaryStratocaster付属品：ハードケース、トレモロアーム、ギターストラップ、各種書類(添付画像の通り、JohnPageサイン入りの証明書もあります)製造年:1989年指板:エボニーネック:バーズアイメープルバック材:アルダートップ材:フィギュアドメイプルピックアップ:初期型SilverFenderLaceSensor※印字の部分に窪みがないもので、後出のものより音はいいらしいです。ノブ関係:1Vol,1TBX,1Midboost(クラプトンモデルと違いいスイッチがついているのでブーストを消すこともできます)トレモロ:2点支持アメスタペグ:FenderSchallerDesignedLockingTuners全体として、当時のクラプトンモデルとジェフベックモデルのいいとこ取りのような形です。・状態ボルトオンタイプのネックには反りは見受けられません。ロックペグはスムーズに回り、しっかり弦をロックしております。フレットの残は9〜8割程度で、ギター調整の専門店にて調整済みです。PUについてはフロント、リア、ミックス共に出音確認しており、問題はございません。セレクターは5wayです。ノブ関係も問題なく機能しております。状態としては小傷が多少ございますが、演奏に支障はなく、総じて美品と呼べるのではないかと思います。上記についてはあくまで素人判断となりますことをご了承下さいませ。・付属品についてハードケースは美品かと思います。トレモロアームに破損はございません。写真以外の付属品はございません。・入手時期及び使用頻度昨年の冬に購入。二週間に一回程度使用し、一回に10-15分程度使用していました。・売却理由FenderUSA初期CustomShopの限定品で、状態も美品のため、使うたびに緊張してしまい、自分の身に余るギターだと感じたので出品します。発送前には念のため音出し確認を行います。購入時は上記の説明及び添付写真をご確認の上(不明点があればご質問ください)、ご購入ください。ノークレームノーリターンでお願いします。また、配送中のトラブルについては配送業者にご相談ください。価格相談可
