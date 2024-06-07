- ホーム
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- 楽器/器材
- 打楽器
- Roland 電子ドラム TD-1KV V-Drums
商品詳細
ローランドの電子ドラム「TD-1KV」になります。動作良好です。アンプに接続し全パッド、ペダルの音出し確認致しました。使用感少なく比較的綺麗な状態です。送料無料です。セット内容本体、ペダル2個、接続ケーブル、電源ケーブル、組み立て用ドラムキー、取扱説明書、トレーニングPCソフト
