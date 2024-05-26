- ホーム
- 【GMM公式】 Phuwin キーチェーン Doll Keychain 1体
商品詳細
#RieMakiの商品一覧はこちらですBrightWinEarthMixPondPhuwinFirstKhaotungJimmySeaGeminiFourthPerthChimonGMMTV箱は畳んで梱包発送いたします。【2体セットは11299円です。】コメントやり取り中でも先に購入された方優先になります。タイで手に入れたものです。【以下ご理解の上、ご購入お願いします。】・海外からの輸送状況により、一部擦れ跡、凹み跡、コーティングはがれ、ヨレ、折れ等がございます。・海外での印刷物のため、購入当初より一部ズレ、インク汚れ等がある場合がございます。また、自宅保管ですので、神経質な方や完璧をお求めの方は購入をご遠慮ください。#RieMakiの商品一覧はこちらです2getherBrightwin
