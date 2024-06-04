  • こだわり検索
韓国ファッション　ブラックワンピース
商品名

韓国ファッション　ブラックワンピース
ブランド名 Evital
特別価格 税込 1,600 円
柄・デザイン···無地カラー···ブラック袖丈···袖なしネック···クルーネック季節感···夏韓国のホンデのお洋服屋さんで購入しました。とても可愛くて一目惚れして数回着用しましたが、着なくなってしまったので出品します。古着にご理解いただける方にお譲りしたいと思います。ほつれや汚れは発送前に最終確認して除去するように致します。
