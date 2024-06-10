MBアイテム　Ch.ハイエンドオーバーサイズレザーMA-1

- ホーム
商品詳細
YouTuberMB氏がオンラインサロン内でのみ販売した、レザーma1です。究極のこだわりをテーマに作られたCh.(シーエイチドット)2022AWの新作アイテムのオーバーサイズレザーMA-1。○ラダやセリー○などに代表されるハイブランドのトレンドであるオーバーサイズのレザーMA-1。中綿もなく軽いので長いシーズンの着用ができます。表地には本物と見間違うほどの艶感とシボの合成皮革を使用。梅雨時など湿気の多い季節もイージーケアで気を使わず着用していただけます。裏地には通常表地に使う強度の高いナイロンタフタを使用。ZIPは全てYKKのエクセラを使用。Ch.ハイエンドオーバーサイズレザーMA-1価格：49,280円色：ブラック素材：表地 ポリエステル50%ポリウレタン50%リブ ポリエステン92%ポリウレタン8%裏地 ナイロン100%【検索ワード】MB尾州 ウール プラダ pradaMA1まとめちゃんねるmbアイテムmbハイエンドSUNSEAサンシーshirtシャツオープンカラーシャツアロハシャツUNUSEDアンユーズドSUNSEAサンシーURUウルESSAYエッセイNEONSIGNネオンサインphingerinフィンガリンDIGAWELディガウェルYAECAヤエカAURALEEオーラリーCOMOLIコモリcrepusculeクレプスキュールhenderschemeエンダースキーマshareefシャリーフKAIKOカイコーbukhtブフトJIEDAジエダfacetasmファセッタズムdoubletダブレットsulvamサルバムalmostblackオールモストブラックtheeシーATELIERBETONアトリエベトンathaアタyantorヤントルsteinシュタインbalenciagayokeヨークBurberryバーバリーoffwhiteオフホワイトpradaプラダjilsanderジルサンダーバレンシアガCOMMEdesgarconsコムデギャルソンmaisonmargielaメゾンマルジェラマルタンマルジェラダイリクDAIRI…
