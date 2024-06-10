  • こだわり検索
【送料無料❗️】A Time That Was / Jill Freedman
5999円→大幅に値下げしました！即購入大歓迎！お支払いより24h以内に発送いたします♪ヴィンテージの写真集です！アメリカのドキュメンタリー写真家であり、ストリート写真家である、ジル・フリードマン著者です。thelandthelifethemusicthepubの項目に分かれてます。アンティークやヴィンテージがお好きな方にもおすすめですし、資料としても役に立つかと思います。TimeThatWas:IrishMoments著者JillFreedman刊行年1987年172Pおおよそ縦29、横24、厚み2cm古本だと6186円で販売してましたので、それよりお安く出品します。痛み、汚れ、日焼け等があります。中身に問題はございません。中古品として出品させて頂きますのでご理解のうえご購入をお願いいたします。状態は画像をご参照ください。不明点はコメントください。お手数ですが、プロフィールをお読みの上、ご購入をお願いします。※急に削除する場合があります。予めご了承ください。気になりましたらお早めにどうぞ！ヴィンテージビンテージ本写真集アートモノクロストリートジルフリードマン写真カメラTimeThatWasIrishMoments古本vintageアンティーク資料デザイナーデッサン美術旅行旅グラフィックアメリカカメラマンフォトブック美術館展覧会アーティストコレクションなどお好きな方♪
