'56ストラトキャスターNOS
'56ストラトキャスターNOS
ブランド名 フェンダー
2000年製ストラトキャスター　カスタムショップフレットをステンレスにプロショップで打ち替え済みです。引っ掛かり等なくとても弾きやすい状態です。大切に使用してきましたので写真で見て頂ければわかると思いますがいいコンディションを保っています。特質すべきはネックのバーズアイです。大変美しくこれほどの個体は中々出てこないと思います。ピックアップ等カスタムはしておりません。オリジナルです。よろしくお願いします。シリーズ···Fenderタイプ···ストラトキャスタータイプボディタイプ···ソリッド新品商品ではありませんのでncnrでよろしくお願いします。
