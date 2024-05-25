The Field Study Handbook

TheFieldStudyHandbook-FirstEdition(Hardcover)byJanChipchaseThecomprehensivehow-to,why-toguidetorunninginternationalfieldresearchprojects.TheHandbookisforanyonethatneedstounderstandusers,customers,peopleacrossmarkets,geographiesandcultures.Thehandbookrevealshowto:-Buildandleadtrustedmulticulturalteams,anywhereintheworld.-Runafieldstudyfrompitchtodeliverable,initialhypothesistobecomingorganisationalwisdom.-Learnhowtoreadcontexts,identifypatternsofbehaviour,decodecultures,andgenerateinsightsthatinformandinspireproduct,brand,strategy,policy,andcommunications.-Pinpointthedifferencebetweenlocal,regional,andgloballyrelevantsolutions.-Challengeminds,flutterhearts,andmakeadifference.ISBN978-1-939727-07-7Condition:goodasnew22x27x5cm29,000yen



