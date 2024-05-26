  • こだわり検索
Squier Vintage modified stratcaster
Squier Vintage modified stratcaster
ブランド名 フェンダー
あまり見かけないシルバーのvintagemodifiedです。色合いがジョン・メイヤーのギターみたいで気に入ってました。傷はほとんどなく美品です。ブリッジはfenderのスチールサドルおよびブロックに交換しました。劇的にサスティーンが伸び、音も張りが出ました。アッセンブリーをattuning社の物に変えてあります。レインボートーンや3つのピックアップのミックスの音を出せたりとなかなか面白いです。ノイズがとても少ないです。ペグのボタンを丸の形状のものに変えてあります。(※純正のボタンも付属)シリーズ...SQUIERタイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプ
