Ryan Travis Christian

ライアントラヴィスクリスチャンの絵4番が、、RyanTravisChristianの'CutDick'2019年のComplexCon(コンプレックスコン）でリリースされたものになります。EDは80/13下記は本作品に関して特集されている内容です。https://www.noiseking.com/products/detail.php?product_id=21770作品サイズ ７６cm×５６cm技法 シルクスクリーン サイン ハンドサイン８０個限定品状態 新品未使用（写真撮影に開梱しています。）作品はクラフト紙で包み、筒状で発送します。それ以外に状態など、気になることがあればご遠慮なくご質問ください神経質な方は入札されないよう、よろしくお願いします。
