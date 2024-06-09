浄化槽ブロワ-モ-タ- 80エア-ポンプ

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
用品の種類···水槽用エアレーション観賞魚の種類···熱帯魚ブロワモーター.エアーポンプです。安永エアポンプ株式会社CHJ-80F風量80L外装とても綺麗です。分解清掃済みです。外装状態は、画像でご確認下さい。※故障箇所をリサイクル部品にて、交換済みです。分解清掃後1週間ほど稼動確認しましたが問題ありませんでした。＊本品は、中古品です。 神経質な方は、新品をご購入下さい。 ご理解有る方のみご購入お願いします。
