Jane Marple Dans Le Salon ノースリーブブラウス M
Jane Marple Dans Le Salon ノースリーブブラウス M
ブランド名 ジェーンマープルドンルサロン
ジェーンマープルドンルサロンの花柄ノースリーブブラウスです品番：M-4729◉目立った傷や汚れなし※目立ちにくいシミ、汚れ、キズ等のダメージがある場合があります※非喫煙者でペットは飼っていません　香水を使いますので、香りが残っている場合がありますカラー···ピンク/エンジ系花柄素材···コットン100%サイズ···M　着丈60cm　バスト90cm　生産国···日本メンテナンス···水洗い×　ドライクリーニング○・コメントなしで、即購入OKです・値引き対応可能　　#JaneMarpleDansLeSalon#ジェーンマープルドンルサロン#JaneMarple#ジェーンマープル#Orito出品物一覧#Orito出品アパレル一覧#TYALLカラー...ピンク袖丈...袖なし柄・デザイン...花柄素材...コットン季節感...春、夏
