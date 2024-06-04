- ホーム
- >
- レディース
- >
- トップス
- >
- シャツ/ブラウス(半袖/袖なし)
- >
- Jane Marple Dans Le Salon ノースリーブブラウス M
商品詳細
ジェーンマープルドンルサロンの花柄ノースリーブブラウスです品番：M-4729◉目立った傷や汚れなし※目立ちにくいシミ、汚れ、キズ等のダメージがある場合があります※非喫煙者でペットは飼っていません 香水を使いますので、香りが残っている場合がありますカラー···ピンク/エンジ系花柄素材···コットン100%サイズ···M 着丈60cm バスト90cm 生産国···日本メンテナンス···水洗い× ドライクリーニング○・コメントなしで、即購入OKです・値引き対応可能 #JaneMarpleDansLeSalon#ジェーンマープルドンルサロン#JaneMarple#ジェーンマープル#Orito出品物一覧#Orito出品アパレル一覧#TYALLカラー...ピンク袖丈...袖なし柄・デザイン...花柄素材...コットン季節感...春、夏
