- TON チェア 椅子
商品詳細
TON擦れ、傷、節や線などあります。使用していたものになりますので気にならない方ご購入お願い致します。脚底にフェルトが貼ってあります。〜200サイズ背もたれの高さ約76cm椅子の高さ約43.5座面奥行 約39.4アームレスト高さ約64アームからアーム幅約54素人採寸のため多少の誤差はご了承ください。
