ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
ルイヴィトンのベルトです。金色のロゴが非常にかっこいいです。ハイブランドに飽きてしまったため出品いたします。フリマサイトで購入してから2〜3度ほど着用して保管してました。全長118cm幅4cm
http://narcologia.ru/goods/reboot654836.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/conception384057.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/freezer526098.html
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
http://narcologia.ru/goods/reboot654836.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/conception384057.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/freezer526098.html
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト
ルイヴィトン ベルト