IZ*ONE、Buenos Airesボックス
商品番号 H47670913602
商品名

IZ*ONE、Buenos Airesボックス
ブランド名 Hankle
特別価格 税込 2,520 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

#チャンウォニョン、#宮脇咲良、#チェイェナ、#アンユジン、#矢吹奈子、#カンヘウォン、#キムチェウォン、#キムミンジュ、#イチェヨン、通常版5枚全部セットで7000円で販売します。1枚500円なのでコメントして頂いたら1枚ずつ販売もしようと思います。#IZONE#BuenosAires
