CEULA 電子ピアノ本体 88鍵 Bluetooth 日本語説明書
商品番号 A82525466134
商品名

CEULA 電子ピアノ本体 88鍵 Bluetooth 日本語説明書
ブランド名 Avital
特別価格 税込 18,779 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

第3のセンサー「ダンパーセンサー」を鍵盤ごとに搭載したことで、音切れすることなしに高速の同音連打ができるという、グランドピアノでしか実現できない演奏が可能です。・多機能搭載:ボイスレンジ機能、音色128種類、リズム128種類、デモ曲20種類、Bluetooth機能、記録/再生機能、リズム機能、デモ機能、メトロノーム機能、キーボードドラム機能、MIDIBluetooth機能・セット内容:スタイリッシュ電子ピアノ88鍵盤本体/ヘットフォン/USBケープル/カバー/グロス/ドライバー/クリップ/楽譜シール
CEULA 電子ピアノ本体 88鍵 Bluetooth 日本語説明書

