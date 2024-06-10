- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- 弦楽器
- >
- Stentor student II 1/8 バイオリン 子供用 美品 送料込み
◆商品StentorstudentII1/8バイオリン子供用ステンター スチューデント2 ヴァイオリン◆商品内容・本体・ケース・弓◆商品状態多少のスレや傷などございますが、ご使用には問題ございませんし、綺麗な状態かと思います。細かいコンディションは、写真にてご確認ください。◆発送プチプチで梱包し、ダンボール箱に入れてお送りいたします。
