常滑焼き　木箱セット
商品番号 V74036939531
商品名

常滑焼き　木箱セット
ブランド名 常滑焼
特別価格 税込 1,735 円
商品詳細

カラー···ベージュ種類···徳利(とっくり)素材···陶磁器サイズ···小（直径：～17.9cm）祖母の家にありました。長期保管です、気にならない方。キズやかけなどはないですが、古いお品です。
常滑焼き　木箱セット

