stussy strike pig dyed tee ブルー M
商品番号 K42689338994
商品名

stussy strike pig dyed tee ブルー M
ブランド名 ステューシー
特別価格 税込 5,233 円
在庫状況 あり

サイズ
数量：

アメリカで買付した商品です♪日本未発売のものやアメリカでしか買えないレアな商品を多く取り扱ってます★人と被りたくない方や珍しいデザインが好きな方に気に入って頂けると嬉しいです♡1点入荷物が多いので、早めにご検討して頂けますと幸いです。良いお取引になりますよう心がけてお取引させていただきます。■■■■■■■■商品状態未使用新品■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■買付値アメリカ■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■確実な正規品のみを買付しておりますのでご安心してご覧下さいませ。■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■
stussy strike pig dyed tee ブルー M

