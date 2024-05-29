SixTONES 1ST 初回盤B 音色盤

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
SixTONES1stalbum「1ST」の初回盤B(音色盤)です。新品・未開封。購入後暗所で保管しておりました。目立った汚れや傷はありませんが、神経質な方は購入をお控え下さい。「1ST(音色盤)」SixTONES定価:￥3600#SixTONES#CD・DVD2020年1月のCDデビューより1年でのリリースとなる1stアルバムの“音色盤”。「ImitationRain」をはじめとしたシングル3曲に加え、メンバー2名ずつのユニット楽曲を3曲収録。それぞれの個性と音楽性が凝縮された一枚。\u003c収録内容\u003e[Disc1:CD]01.ST02.NAVIGATOR03.SpecialOrder04.NEWERA05.CurtainCall06.DanceAllNight07.S.I.X08.Coffee\u0026Cream09.ImitationRain10.Lifetime11.EXTRAVIP(Jesse×JuriTanaka)12.MyHometown(YugoKochi×ShintaroMorimoto)13.ってあなた(TaigaKyomoto×HokutoMatsumura)[Disc2:DVD]EXTRAVIP-MusicVideo-MyHometown-MusicVideo-ってあなた-MusicVideo-
