- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- その他
- >
- 認定証 フェンダーカスタムショップ Fender Custom Shop
商品詳細
当時のマスタービルダー、マーク・ケンドリック氏が2008年に製作したFenderCustomShop“CustomStratocaster”のサーティフィケーション（認定証）です。キルトメイプルトップ、ハニーバーストの希少な製品に付属していました。購入時より左下にヨレ、加えてクローゼット保管でしたが年代ものにつき黄ばみなどの経年劣化があります。たて 約21.5cmよこ 約14.0cm※中古品であることを理解のうえ購入してください。※予告なく出品を取り消すことがあります。アクセサリー・パーツ···その他
