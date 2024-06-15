Aime Leon Dore x New Era Wool Mets Hat

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
AimeLeonDorexNewEraWoolMetsHatCream•Multi-colorNewErahat•EmbroideredYankeeslogoatcenterfront•EmbroideredAiméLeonDorelogoatsidepanel•Adjustableleatherstrapbackwithantiquebrassadjuster•Stitchedeyelets•Lightlystructuredcrown•Greenunderbrim•50%Polyester50%Wool•Spotcleanonly•MadeinVietnamOnesize;Adjustableオンライン購入の正規品です。新品・未開封なるべく即日発送致します。他にも多数出品してます！！ラルフローレンやストリートファッションが好きな方は是非ご覧ください。↓↓↓↓#anchan118の商品＊常識の範囲内でのコメントお願い致します。基本的にお値引きは複数点ご購入の方に対し10%割引対応させて頂きます。
