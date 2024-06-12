  • こだわり検索
Fender CustomShop '51 NOcaster pickups
Fender CustomShop ‘51 NOcaster pickups
フェンダー
箱やラベルが無いのですが、表題の商品に間違いありません。ブリッジピックアップ用の取り付けネジとゴムは付属しますが、ネックピックアップの取り付けビスはありません。私はオリジナル通りボディ直付けのネジで固定して使用していました。ピックガードからの吊しでの利用に関して対応するのかはわかりません。リード線は写真の通り十分な長さが有ります。
