ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
親戚からプレゼントされましたが7〜8回遊んでその後自宅保管していたものを出品致します。現在、メーカー生産中止の希少品です。かなり古いものなので状態良好な物は数少ないと思います。買い替えやコレクション、懐ゲーを楽しむ等に如何でしょうか。□状態□♦︎動作確認済み、状態良好な美品です。♦︎付属品全て揃ってます。同梱物：PSone本体、アナログコントローラ「デュアルショック」×1、AVケーブル(音声/映像一体型)×1、電源コード×1□詳細□メーカー:SONYソニーシリーズ:PlayStation(PSone)ピーエスワン型番:SCPH-1000カラー:WHITE ホワイトJB2382693O13F14S1B
http://narcologia.ru/goods/ambassador73206.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless210559.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/symmetric601545.html
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
http://narcologia.ru/goods/ambassador73206.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless210559.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/symmetric601545.html
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン
箱付き美品 PlayStation PS oneピーエスワン