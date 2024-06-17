Corporate Diversity

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
●中古で高額で購入後大切に本棚で保管していました。元から新品のように折れや破れは一切ありません。ガイギー社の広告やパッケージデザインを俯瞰した書籍スイスの医療品メーカー、ガイギー社の広告やパッケージデザインを収録した書籍です。ガイギー社は、優れたデザイン戦略で世界中に大きな影響を与えた企業。1941年から1970年の約30年間で、50人を超えるデザイナーが参加しています。言語は英語で文章量も多いですが、ビジュアルもたっぷり収録されています。出版社は、1983年にスイス、バーデンを拠点として設立された「LarsMullerPublishers（ラース・ミュラー・パブリッシャーズ）」。建築やデザイン、アートなど、幅広い題材を特集し、これまで300を超えるタイトルを出版。世界的なヴィジュアル関係出版社の中でも定評を得ています。素材 ：紙生産国：スイスサイズ：横220×縦269×厚み17mm製 本：ハードカバー208ページ出版社：LarsMuller発行年：2009年
