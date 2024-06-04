- ホーム
- Glendale The vintage TopLoader plate
商品詳細
GlendaleThevintageTop-LoaderBlackguarddouble-cutbridge-plateRaw-Dealご覧いただきありがとうございます。リプレイスメントパーツの交換にハマっていた際、1ヶ月ほどパーツ交換して使用していました。こちらはメッキなしのヴィンテージ仕様のもので、裏通し、表通し両方に対応しております。見た目も音も気に入っていますが、原点回帰のため現在は元のパーツに戻して使用していないので、出品いたします。ご検討よろしくお願いいたします。タイプ···テレキャスタータイプアクセサリー・パーツ···ブリッジ
