- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- コレクション
- >
- ノベルティグッズ
- >
- リボンシトロン外箱 昭和レトロ
商品詳細
昭和頃の物です。中身ありません、外箱だけです 古い物なので変形破れあります。 高さ測位250ミリ奥行き200ミリぐらいです。リボンシトロンで無くリボンサイダーです。 発送の時折り畳んで送ります。
