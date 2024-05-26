  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
リボンシトロン外箱　昭和レトロ
商品番号 A62795329067
商品名

リボンシトロン外箱　昭和レトロ
ブランド名 Aswirl
特別価格 税込 3,330 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

昭和頃の物です。中身ありません、外箱だけです　古い物なので変形破れあります。　高さ測位250ミリ奥行き200ミリぐらいです。リボンシトロンで無くリボンサイダーです。　発送の時折り畳んで送ります。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cryptographic371937.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/approximate782620.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/preference103538.html

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru