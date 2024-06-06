- ホーム
- 【超人気アイテム】Dime Montreal Wood Logo tee
商品詳細
【商品説明】カナダモントリオール発のスケートストリートブランドdime(ダイム)のTシャツになります。ダイムらしいスクリプトのロゴをいじったデザインがかっこいいアイテムです。すぐに完売した人気アイテムになりますのでぜひ！状態:新品未使用サイズ:L(着丈75身幅55肩幅53cm)カラー:ash女性がオーバーサイズで着ても可愛いと思います。最近、色褪せていたり、新品とは言い難い状態で新品と言ってダイムを販売している方がちらほらいますので、ご注意くださいませ。当店は確実に新品未使用、正規品になります。過去に出品していた物などを見て信頼して頂ければと思います。当店は世界中のショップやバイヤーとコネクトがあるため、完売品や珍しいアイテムの在庫を保有することが出来ています。1点1点検品をし、出品していますので、品質もご安心ください。今まで普通、残念評価は一切ございません。フォロワーの方にはフォロー割で500円引きさせて頂きます。それ以外のお値下げは致しませんのでご了承ください。どうぞよろしくお願い致します。#supreme#dime#palace#ftc#noah#Nikesb#vans#adidas#Gucci#xxx#ダイム袖丈···半袖柄・デザイン···ロゴ季節感···春、夏
