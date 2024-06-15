  • こだわり検索
SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB01
商品名

SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB01
ブランド名 ソニー
特別価格 税込 8,740 円
商品詳細

SONYPlayStation4CUH-2200AB01color:BLACKゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ#ソニー#SONY購入したものの一度も使用せず、先程中身の確認の為一度箱を開けました。箱付き新品未使用です。欠品してる部品はありません。楽天やSONYstoreでも未だ3万円越えで、中古品でも2万円はします。宜しくお願いします＊
SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB01

