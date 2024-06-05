  • こだわり検索
playstationVR2 HORIZON 同梱版(ダウンロード使用済み)
商品番号 V58749154848
商品名

playstationVR2 HORIZON 同梱版(ダウンロード使用済み)
ブランド名 ソニー
特別価格 税込 17,630 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

PSVR2ホライゾン同梱版(ソフトは入っておりません)PSVR2本体一式のみ数回の使用後自宅保管本体の状態は綺麗で目立った傷や汚れはありません。(箱に傷あり)お値下げお受けします。
