PINK SAPPHIRE Completed Collection box

PINKSAPPHIRE(ピンクサファイア)『CompletedCollectionHUMMINGBIRDRecordings』＜限定生産＞SHM-CD5枚組発売日2019年04月24日1990年、日本の音楽シーンに彗星の如く現れた4人組女性ロック・バンド「PINKSAPPHIRE(ピンクサファイア)」が、デビューから1993年までにリリースされた音源を完全収録した公式ボックス・セット。オリジナル・マスターテープより96ｋ/24bitで取り込んだ2019年最新リマスタリング音源SHM-CD仕様。各CDにボーナストラックも入ったコンプリートセットです。BOX、各CDも状態は綺麗な方です。ゆうパケットプラスにて発送致します。ディスク1「P.S.ILOVEYOU(+9)」(1990年発売15曲収録）ディスク2「FromMeToYou(+7)」(1991年発売18曲収録）ディスク3「HappyTogether(+4)」(1991年発売16曲収録）ディスク4「TodayandTomorrow(+5)」(1992年発売16曲収録）ディスク5「Birthday(+4)」(1993年発売15曲収録）
