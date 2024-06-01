- ホーム
値下BE@RBRICK 400% ベアブリック バルセロナ バルサ FCB レア
コレクション整理のために出品します。FCB05-06CHAMPIONver.BE@RBRICK400%400%のみになります。100%はありません。写真３枚目 キズがあります貴重な品にはなりますが、10年以上前のものになります。個人保管品につきノークレーム、ノーリターンでお願いします。
