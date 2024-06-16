  • こだわり検索
WEDGWOOD ユーランダーパウダーPALE BLUE１枚
商品番号 D37245206779
WEDGWOOD ユーランダーパウダーPALE BLUE１枚
ブランド名 ウェッジウッド
特別価格 税込 5,175 円
在庫状況 あり

WEDGWOODユーランダーパウダーPALEBLUE１枚サイズ27.5㌢自宅保管品です。ご理解いただける方ご購入よろしくお願いいたします。箱付きです。汚れあります。キズについては見る限りではありませんが、細かなキズ等ありましても、お許しいただける方のご購入をお願いいたします。
