1990s nike acg bore fleece cap
1990s nike acg bore fleece cap
ブランド名 ナイキエィシージー
90年代、ナイキエーシージーのボアキャップです。犬タグのつく古いモデルです。市場にもあまり出回らないレアモノ。アジャスター、ベルクロ共に生きていて状態は良いです。同色のスウッシュがカッコいいです。
Nike ACG Vintage Cap Hat Bore Fleece
1990s nike acg bore fleece cap

