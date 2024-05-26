Supreme Joan of Arc 5-Panel Blue Plaid

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
SupremeJoanofArc5-PanelBluePlaidJOHNEVERETTMILLAIS(ジョン・エヴァレット・ミレイ)が1865年に描いたJOANOFARC(ジャンヌ・ダルク)の絵画が配置された5パネルキャップSupremeOnlineStore(シュプリーム・オンライン・ストア)で2023/5/27(土)Week14に発売されたものです。即購入可店舗購入品店舗、オンライン完売品です。数少ないので、お早めに！！！1994年にニューヨーク出身のイギリス人であるジェームズ・ジェビア(JamesJebbia)によって設立。コラボレーションしたブランドはナイキ、エア・ジョーダン、コム・デ・ギャルソン、ザ・ノース・フェイス、ティンバーランド、リーバイス、ルイ・ヴィトン、ア・ベイシング・エイプ、ヒステリック・グラマー、アンダーカバーなど。スケボーのアートワーク提供、ハーモニー・コリン、H・R・ギーガー、デビッド・リンチ、マウリッツ・エッシャー、ラリー・クラーク、ダミアン・ハーストなどSupremeを愛用している日本の芸能人木梨憲武高良健吾窪塚洋介岩田剛典（三代目JSoulBrothers/Exile）登坂広臣木村拓哉庄司智春シソンヌ長谷川忍よゐこ濱口優山本KIDHIKAKIN水原希子蛯原友里仲里依紗大島優子指原莉乃明日香キララRihanna（リアーナ）LadyGaGa（レディ・ガガ）DavidBeckham（デイビッド・ベッカム）綾野剛JustinBieber（ジャスティン・ビーバー）KanyeWest（カニエ・ウェスト）
