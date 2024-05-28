  • こだわり検索
帝都高速度交通営団史
東京地下鉄株式会社（東京メトロ）が編集発行した「帝都高速度交通営団史」（平成16年12月発行）です。装丁もなかなか豪華な作りとなっています。カバーに若干の汚れ（写真最後を参照）がありますが、全体としては大きな汚れ・ヤケなどなく比較的綺麗かと思いますが、素人保管の中古品となりますことご了承いただける方はよろしくお願い致します。※こちらの商品はお値下げ交渉はご遠慮願います。#東京メトロ#営団地下鉄#地下鉄#鉄道
帝都高速度交通営団史

