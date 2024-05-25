洋書　バーズインアート1997

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
約120ページ。20cm✖️20cm。レイ・ヨーキー・ウッドソン美術館発行。鳥類の絵画や彫刻を集めたものです。作品解説はスマホの翻訳機能を使うと十分に楽しめます。鳥類や美術が好きな方へ。古くても大丈夫だよという方へ。
