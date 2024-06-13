- ホーム
- アレン アイバーソン 首振り フィギュア
NBA選手アレンアイバーソンの首振りフィギュアになります。長期保管してましたので外装部分を黄ばんだりしておりますが未開封の商品ですので中身はキレイです。よろしくお願いいたします。およそ25年前アメリカで買ったものです。ジャンル（スポーツ選手）···バスケットボール性別···男#アレンアイバーソン#アレン・アイバーソン#NBA#バスケットボール#バスケット#バスケ#NBAプレーヤー
