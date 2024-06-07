- ホーム
Theory 21ss プルオーバーニット ブラック
Theory21ssプルオーバーニットブラックsizeS身幅約44cm肩幅約34.5cm袖丈約61.5cm着丈約59cm1101718/BERINGSUB/SHEERSLVPO/28,000円(税別)クルーネックのプルオーバーニット。シアーな素材感の生地をコンビ使いして、トレンドライクなデザインに仕上げています。袖口のフレアディテールが、エレガントな表情をプラス。身頃にはコットン×レーヨンの素材を使用しました。独特の落ち感とやわらかさが、快適な着心地を後押し。接触冷感効果のあるさらっとした肌触りも魅力です。
