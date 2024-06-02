GOTOH SGS510-MGT-B07-L6-Chrome

- ホーム
在庫希少なGOTOH製ペグです。1セット限り即納在庫ございます。ペグ配列L6連のギター用ロックペグ。ダイヤル付きフィンガーロックタイプのマグナムロックトラッド仕様で、仕組みが単純でわかりやすく、弦交換が容易です。B07(ブラック)ボタンがモダンなギターにマッチします。本体カラー：クローム。■ギター用ペグ■MG-T■B07ボタン■L6■クローム#tgakki塚本楽器タイプ...その他シリーズ...その他アクセサリー・パーツ...ペグ
