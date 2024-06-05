【TOUJOURS】トゥジュー　サスペンダー　レザー

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
【TOUJOURS】トゥジューのサスペンダーです。カラーはブラウンのレザー×伸縮性のあるリネン混のベージュのゴムベルトです。ボトムへの取り付けはボタン仕様で、金具部分でお好きな長さに調節が可能です。１〜2回程度使用の自宅保管品です。#トゥジュー#TOUJOURS#サスペンダー
