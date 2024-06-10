新すばらしきこのせかい NED:The World Ends with Bag

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
※値段交渉受け付けてません※要件のない取引メッセージ不要です。※購入後の挨拶しないでください。他の商品とまとめて発送もできます。ご相談ください。#グレイブ@断捨離中【商品説明】新すばらしきこのせかいNED:TheWorldEndswithBagSwitchソフト「新すばらしきこのせかい」カンバッジ\u0026ビンバッジセットぶらさがりポーチ〈にゃんタン〉ミニサウンドトラックアートブックレコードバッグ未開封品購入後開封せずに暗室で保存しておりました。※状態は写真を見て判断してください。【その他の注意事項】質問の前にプロフィールを読んでからお願いします初期傷等あることもありますがご了承の上ご購入ください値下げは受け付けておりません無言購入可コメント最中でも購入可取引挨拶無しでお願いします購入後は挨拶無しで商品の受け渡しのみでお願いします（やる事リストの押し付け合いになるので）その他基本的に不要なコメントにはお応えしません
