Epiphone Thunderbird bass Classic-ⅳ pro
Epiphone Thunderbird bass Classic-ⅳ pro
ブランド名 Dankle
昨年、中古で購入したEpiphoneThunderbirdbassClassic-ⅳproです。私には弾きこなせないので出品します。スルーネックタイプで鳴りは良いと思います。ヘッド落ち防止の為にヒップショットのブリッジ5G400を装着しています。個人的にこのブリッジでヘッド落ちはほぼ解除されました。もちろん純正のブリッジもおつけします。また、電装回りのポットコンデンサーもリペアショップにて交換しています。音抜けもかなり良いです。ロッド.フレット共にまだまだ使えると思います。ケースはソフトケースをおつけしますがチャックのところが壊れています。開け閉めがしにくいです。thunderbirdベースを探していた方この機会にどうですか？♯Gibson♯Epiphone♯thunderbird♯サンダーバード♯ベース♯モトリー・クルー♯ニッキーシックス♯スラットバンクス♯ZIGGY♯戸城憲夫♯イエローモンキー♯HEESEY♯廣瀬洋一シリーズ···Gibson
